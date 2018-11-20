from the moving-forward dept.
Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
Most notable with Firefox 83 is the SpiderMonkey "Warp" upgrade aiming to deliver better website responsiveness and other real-world JavaScript performance improvements. Mozilla describes the Warp benefits as "improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time."
Firefox 83 also ships with an option for an HTTPS-only mode whereby every Firefox connection aims to be secure and will warn the user should HTTPS not be supported.
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Ever since the mass layoffs at Mozilla earlier this year and some Mozilla projects in jeopardy many have been wondering: what about Servo? Well, today it's heading off to the Linux Foundation.
Mozilla and the Linux Foundation are jointly announcing this morning that the Servo web engine development will now be hosted by the Linux Foundation.
The Rust-written code-base that's served as a long in development "next-gen" web engine at Mozilla will now be developed under the Linux Foundation umbrella. Besides Mozilla, this move has the support of other industry stakeholders like Samsung and Let's Encrypt.
Chrome 87 Released With More Performance Improvements
Mozilla lays off 250 employees while it refocuses on commercial products
The Mozilla Corporation announced today it was laying off approximately 250 staff members in a move to shore up the organization's financial future.
The layoffs were publicly announced in a blog post today. Employees were notified hours before, earlier this morning, via an email [PDF] sent by Mitchell Baker, Mozilla Corporation CEO and Mozilla Foundation Chairwoman.
Baker's message cited the organization's need to adapt its finances to a post-COVID-19 world and re-focus the organization on new commercial services.
[...] In 2018, the Mozilla Corporation said it had around 1,000 full-time employees worldwide. Mozilla previously laid off 70 employees in January. Several sources have told ZDNet that the recent layoffs accounted for nearly a quarter of the organization's workforce.
Main casualties of today's layoffs were the developers working on the company's experimental Servo browser engine and Mozilla's threat management security team. The latter is the security team that investigates security reports and performs incident response. The security team that fixes bugs in Mozilla products is still in place, according to sources and a Mozilla spokesperson.
Changing World, Changing Mozilla
Rust Core Team + Mozilla To Create A Rust Foundation
Rust's core team and Mozilla are announcing plans to create a Rust foundation with the hopes of establishing this legal entity by year's end. The trademarks and related assets of Rust, Cargo, and Crates.io will belong to this foundation. Work is well underway on establishing this foundation with originally coming to the idea of possibly creating an independent Rust foundation last year, now pushed along by the recent Mozilla layoffs and the global pandemic. This should allow the Rust community more safety rather than being reliant upon a sole organization (Mozilla) and help foster growth and open up new possibilities.
Lay(off)ing the foundation for Rust's future
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 18, @10:27PM (1 child)
You mean the Linux Foundation actually does something besides spout big corporate propaganda? Well now, learn something new every day.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 18, @10:38PM
I'm sure they will give it the level of attentive stewardship that it deserves.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday November 18, @10:41PM (2 children)
This should not be a thing.
An HTTPS only internet (it will no longer be The Web) is something that only Nazis with a certificate sales hard-on wants.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday November 18, @10:47PM (1 child)
Don't self-signed certificates and the Let's Encrypt CA avert that?
Also, if The Web gets too bad (and it is kinda bad), you will be voluntarily relocated to the Dark One.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 18, @11:08PM
setting aside all the possible shenenigans that identification of sites and encrypting coms with those sites might allow i think the big news is that the behemoth and show-case of closed source has totally and utterly lost the internet wars: open-source_code browsers and webservers are now probably 100% market share. so there's reason to hope and forks are available at the buffet ^_^