The USFood and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first self-testing Covid-19 diagnostic kit that can deliver results within minutes at home.

Emergency approval was granted for the single-use All-In-One Test Kit made by Lucira Health on Tuesday.

The rapid testing kit uses nucleic acid amplification technology, considered more accurate than antigen tests.

"In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit's light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Positive results indicate the presence of SARS-CoV-2," the agency said.

It can be used on anyone aged 14 or older who is suspected of having Covid-19, and works simply by swirling the nasal swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit.

The test is authorised only for prescription use at the moment. Apart from home use, the product is also authorised to be used in hospitals and at doctor's clinics.

"This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said.