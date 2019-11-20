The United Kingdom will ban the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today. It will also ban the sale of new hybrid cars by 2035. Johnson made the announcement tonight as part of a new ten-point plan for a "green industrial revolution."

This is the second time Johnson has moved up the deadline. The original plan was to stop sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040. Back in February, Johnson moved the target to 2035. He's come under increasing pressure to crack down on gas-guzzling cars in order to meet the UK's broader goal of eliminating emissions contributing to climate change by 2050.

"Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, the UK is looking to the future and seizing the opportunity to build back greener," Johnson said in an emailed statement released to the press. "The recovery of our planet and of our economies can and must go hand-in-hand."