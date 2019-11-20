Stories
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow0495:

The UK moves up deadline to ban the sale of combustion-engine vehicles:

The United Kingdom will ban the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today. It will also ban the sale of new hybrid cars by 2035. Johnson made the announcement tonight as part of a new ten-point plan for a "green industrial revolution."

This is the second time Johnson has moved up the deadline. The original plan was to stop sales of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040. Back in February, Johnson moved the target to 2035. He's come under increasing pressure to crack down on gas-guzzling cars in order to meet the UK's broader goal of eliminating emissions contributing to climate change by 2050.

"Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, the UK is looking to the future and seizing the opportunity to build back greener," Johnson said in an emailed statement released to the press. "The recovery of our planet and of our economies can and must go hand-in-hand."

    UK isn't all that big, the longest single trip is Land's End, Penzance to John o' Groats, Google Maps says this is 837 miles. By 2030, will run of the mill (affordable) electric cars be able to do this in reasonable time? Currently Tesla's are the only cars in production that could make this with a couple of fast charge stops, and the cost of a Tesla is beyond most families.

    Of course this doesn't account for UK residents that take their car to Europe...

    Yesterday I did a 745 mile trip in USA with two five minute gas stops. No matter how nice the electric car experience might be, it would have been much longer with any of the ordinary-priced electric cars currently on offer.

    Alternative: car buyers could be "educated" (by adverts) to never consider the requirement for a long trip, trailer towing, etc, in their purchasing decisions?

      Rethinking the whole transportation infrastructure is one approach. Lots of Scandinavians don't own cars, and have adequate rail based transport for both long haul and metro needs. In the U.S. we drive our personal cars for most travel, but if we have a longer trip planned (like over 1000 miles in a week) we will rent a car.

      > Land's End, Penzance to John o' Groats

      Worth also weighting by population centres. Probably a better measure would be e.g. London to Glasgow (I guess about 500 miles). If I do a trip like that, I will usually fly (more evil than driving I expect). Train is also an option, but expensive and slow.

    Then expect private transport to gradually become the prerogative of the very rich.

    Then expect a booming market in secondhand cars. And an market in underground 'back-conversion kits' (from electric to hybrid). And people carrying petrol generators in the boot :-)

    Or maybe, I am wrong. As someone else noted, the UK is pretty small. Maybe people won't mind breaking their trips to charge. Or automated battery swaps will be finally upon us. Or the country will be riddled with Hyperloops, and people will only need to putter around a few km before having to get onto mandated hyperloop tollways.

     

    The first Industrial Revolution did not happen because the government ordered it. No real revolution has ever been carried out by the State. So Johnson will be lumped with Canute on this.

    That is not to say it can't happen. It just won't be because a politician wished it. One thing is for sure - a politician will claim credit.

    The average UK driver does less than 150 miles per week, so already for day to day use, EVs are viable for the majority of people who can charge at home. Once there's a second-hand market, their share will take off significantly.

    We got a (non-Tesla) EV this year as our only car, and in 6 months we've only needed to use a public charger twice. Having to stop for 45 minutes in the middle of 3 hours of driving is slightly inconvenient, but not a problem if it's only an occasional thing. Obviously covid has cancelled some longer trips, but even so I suspect once a month at most would we do a journey needing a public charger.

    And that's today. In 10 years time things will already be significantly better than that.

    I have never been to the British Isles, but I'm going to hazard a guess that the typical driving trip is not from the tip of Cornwall to the tip of Scotland. It's probably more regional. The Internet says the distance between Edinburgh and London is 332 miles. That's within the range of a Tesla on a full charge, with maybe a quick top up of 5-10 minutes at a supercharger for a driver who is anxious about range.

    It sort of seems like the kind of country that's made for EVs now.

    It would further seem that between offshore wind, tidal power, and solar that the UK could achieve full energy independence, which is an enviable state for an island country.

      ... and solar that the UK

      especially in that Northern Ireland. They have lots of solar.

      More seriously, any serious consideration of CO2-free power grid in UK involves nuclear power.

