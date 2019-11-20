Tesla will finally be added to the S&P 500 Index[*], the committee responsible for the index announced after markets closed on Monday. The change will take effect on December 21.

[...] People have trillions of dollars in index funds that track the S&P 500 index. This means that when a stock is added to the S&P 500, fund managers have to add it to their portfolios, pushing up the stock price.

[...] Tesla reported a fifth quarter of profits in October, and now the S&P committee is finally adding Tesla to its index.

[...] Tesla's stock price has surged by a factor of five over the course of 2020, making Elon Musk one of the world's richest people. Bloomberg estimates that he is now worth more than $100 billion.