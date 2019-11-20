from the putting-things-into-perspective dept.
[How many Soylentils personally know of someone who has contracted or died from COVID-19? --martyb]
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 — the deadliest in world history — killed 2,977 people:
During the September 11 attacks of 2001, 2,977 people were killed, 19 hijackers committed murder–suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured. The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. The attacks were the deadliest terrorist act in world history, causing the death of over 500 more people than the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
In just one day — yesterday, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — COVID-19 took the lives of 2,065 people in the US. At that rate, in excess of 86,000 more Americans will die between today and the end of the year. Deaths tend to lag infection onset by about a month. As the case rate experiences exponential growth, expect a commensurate increase in deaths before year's end.
The COVID-19 death count continues to increase. The US hit the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths yesterday.
The United States has recorded a quarter-million Covid-19 deaths, the latest NBC News numbers showed Wednesday, and the death rate has been accelerating in recent weeks as cases have been surging across the country.
The 250,000th death was logged Wednesday morning, the data revealed.
In the last four weeks there has been a 42 percent increase in the number of fatalities, from a weekly average of 821 per day in early October to last week's average of 1,167 per day, according to an NBC News analysis of the available data.
And a year after the first Covid-19 infection was reported in China, people were dying in America at a pace not seen since mid-August, the analysis showed.
[...] In addition to deaths, the U.S. leads the world with 11.4 million Covid-19 infections, the NBC News figures showed.
"Right now, we are in an absolutely dangerous situation that we have to take with the utmost seriousness," Dr. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar, told MSBNC's Andrea Mitchell. "This is not crying wolf. This is the worst rate of rise in cases that we have seen in the pandemic in the United States. And, right now, there's no sign of flattening."
Health experts say if Americans don't get more serious about wearing masks and avoiding careless socializing, the rate of deaths will keep soaring this fall and winter.
Here's a look at how deadly Covid-19 is, compared with several other causes of death in the US. To get a more balanced picture, we took the five-year annual average ending in 2018, the latest available year of data for most causes.
[...] Coronavirus has killed 250,000 people in the US in less than 10 months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
[...] On average, 24,166 people die each year in car crashes, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
[...] That means at least 10 times more people have died from Covid-19 so far this year than car crashes typically do over an entire year.
[...] An average of 42,200 people died from the flu each year from 2014 through 2018, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So in less than 10 months, Covid-19 deaths have reached more than five times the average number of annual flu deaths.
The new coronavirus isn't just deadlier than the flu -- it's also much more contagious than the flu.
[...] On average, 45,439 people died by suicide from 2014 through 2018, according to CDC data.
[...] Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US. An average of 670,595 people die from heart disease each year, according to CDC data.
[...] An average of 612,725 people die of cancer in the US each year, according to CDC data.
[...] An average of 141,952 people in the US die from strokes each year, according to CDC data.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 20, @02:23AM (2 children)
The good news is you're off by one order of magnitude [worldometers.info], the reported number is 1970 (hey, what's a zero among friends! --grin--).
The bad news is the trend in daily deaths is still upwards in US.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday November 20, @02:39AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 20, @02:48AM
Apologies for the words I used in the title, I did not intend to mean or imply martyb is fishy, but that's how it looks like.
My reaction to the number was "Something's fishy about it, I remember the deaths/day being in the 1k range for US rather than 10k", dotted out the title of my comment and then went to check. I forgot to adjust the title before hitting the submit button.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 20, @02:24AM (1 child)
The death rate is decreasing. In an epidemic: The most vulnerable die first, medical treatments improve, and the virus tends to evolve to become less deadly. Also, a certain level of immunity is established in the population. You don't get it twice (except for a couple individuals who will make the newspapers).
It is this way in every epidemic.
This is a manageable health issue.
Do I personally know people who got it? Yes, and they all recovered. No hospitalization.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 20, @02:36AM
BS.
The death rate is decreasing because COVID has been spreading across less vulnerable populations, younger, healthier people instead of inside nursing homes. There's also more testing than in March and April, so the case fatality rate has dropped. But a large portion of the US hasn't been infected yet, including a lot of vulnerable populations.
As for the virus evolving to become less deadly, that's also BS. We will adapt to the virus, yes, but there's no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating to become less deadly.
There's a theory that OC43, a coronavirus that now causes the common cold, started spreading in humans around 1889 and caused a pandemic that is known as the "Russian flu." There were multiple waves of infection that lasted for a few years. Symptoms were very similar to COVID-19. Humans adapted to the virus eventually. We will get back to normal sooner because of multiple vaccines that are likely to be approved. We can reduce the death toll dramatically if we follow logical and sensible precautions until the vaccines are widely distributed.
As for your anecdotal evidence, it has no merit. Your small sample is not representative of the larger population. Even a small percentage of people being hospitalized amid a huge pandemic can and will overwhelm hospitals.
Yes, COVID-19 is manageable. We need logical, common sense public health measures until the vaccines are widely distributed. That means masks, hand washing, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. It means people working from home whenever possible. It means skipping large gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's for one year. It means that restaurants need to be limited to take out or outdoor dining and bars should only be serving people outdoors. If we do this for a few months, we can save a lot of lives between now and when the vaccines are widely distributed.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 20, @02:26AM (3 children)
Trump is incompetent. He's incapable of leading the country and the pandemic is getting worse. Trump needs to be removed via the 25th amendment. He can tweet about the election almost non-stop but he can't be bothered to even attend the first COVID briefing in months. Trump isn't doing his job because he's too busy sulking and watching OAN. Even Fox News has had enough of his BS. We can't afford to wait until January 20 for real leadership. Our hospitals and healthcare workers will be completely overwhelmed well before then if we continue on our current trajectory. It's time for the 25th amendment.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 20, @02:41AM (2 children)
What the hell would the point be?
Even if Trump is painting the walls with his own faecal matter, he'll be out in under two months, and in the interim he's a lame duck.
Adding that process would just be political poison to no practical end. It would look like vindictive action, not statesmanship. Biden is already going to have a hell of a time getting half of the country to trust him, let alone go along for the ride, and to add this would be to poison the well further.
Seriously, what would the actual point be?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 20, @02:50AM
A lame duck that refuses to do something about the epidemic in US and refuses to let others do something about it.
This is no longer criminal negligence, this is premeditation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 20, @02:52AM
Biden can't invoke the 25th amendment. But you knew that. Trump's cabinet has to invoke the 25th amendment. Biden can't remove Trump from office. Republicans can, specifically those in Trump's cabinet.
The point is to save lives. How many people have to die between now and January 20 because Trump sits on his hands and sulks over the election rather than govern the country through a real crisis?
You know what's fracturing the country? It's Republicans, allowing this shitshow to continue unabated. It's allowing Trump and his lawyers to peddle one conspiracy theory after another while a pandemic rages. Republicans could unify this country and make Biden's job easier by ending the BS.
Trump's layers can peddle BS day after day, becoming crazier and crazier with zero chance of winning. They can lie to the American people every single day but the coronavirus task force can't brief the American people for months. And when they do so once, they can't take questions from the press.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday November 20, @02:45AM
Sure, you can "cry wolf" a few times. But seriously, how many dead bodies [youtu.be] do you need before people should accuse you of malicious intent and collusion with the predators? I bet it's because the virus doesn't leave bite marks.