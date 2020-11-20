RadioShack's shambling remains were given another jolt of life today when they were purchased by another company that plans to relaunch the once-great retailer as an online-focused brand.

The store's remains were purchased by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), a startup founded in 2019 that's been scooping up brands from other faded retail giants as well, including Pier 1, Modell's Sporting Goods, Dressbarn, and more. REV says RadioShack's website already has "strong existing sales and sales potential," and the company is "confident" it can further raise awareness of the brand internationally.

REV claims it's successfully turned around other companies it's launched as online brands. The Wall Street Journal reported that Dressbarn more than doubled its revenue between the first and second quarter of 2020.