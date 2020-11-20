20/11/20/2029219 story
See this page Dev Fonts.
Which one of these fonts, or alternately, what other font not appearing on that page is "the true one and only" programming font?
Let the (friendly!) battles begin!
(Please include, if possible, a link from which it can be downloaded.--Ed.)
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 20, @11:50PM
LOL my first thought was this was a nice collection for microcontrollers and homemade GUIs to use.
Tricky sometimes if you have a high res LCD and a tiny 4x6 font will fit but be too tiny to see whereas right at the end of dot matric printing there were 24 pin printers although that starts using a lot of memory.
You can have weird conversations like "we don't have enough flash for that high res display". A ultra super tiny micro and e-ink (like, an e-ink thermometer?) would be awful to program text rendering on.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Friday November 20, @11:51PM (1 child)
https://www.wfonts.com/font/comic-sans-ms [wfonts.com]
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday November 21, @12:20AM
Not fixed width. Hard to control layout with spaces.
-- hendrik
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 21, @12:09AM
I had cataract surgery about 10 years ago for both eyes. I swapped farsightedness to nearsightedness.
All fonts suck.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday November 21, @12:23AM
I must be getting older but have we not talked about this before?
Anyway it should be monospaced, clean and clear. All ligatures should be disabled and just go and burn in hell. Serifs can be nice, but they seem to in large have fallen out of style. That said Fira code is quite nice.