Hot Spring Chicken: 3 Cited for Yellowstone Culinary Caper

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 21, @06:57PM
from the different-take-on-Thanksgiving-cooking dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Hot spring chicken: 3 cited for Yellowstone culinary caper:

A park ranger heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park's Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was nearby, Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress said.

"Make dinner," said defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, when asked Thursday what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry.

As for whose idea it was: "It was kind of a joint thing," Roberts explained.

Original Submission


