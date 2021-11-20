from the getting-what-you're-owed dept.
Star Wars novelist says Disney won't pay him royalties it owes him:
Alan Dean Foster, author of several Star Wars novelizations, says Disney hasn't paid him his royalties. According to Foster, Disney has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement before the company will speak with him. According to SFWA president Mary Robinette Kowal, Disney is arguing that when it bought Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox, they bought contract rights — but not the legal obligation to pay Foster for his work.
[...] Foster ghost-wrote the novelization of Star Wars: A New Hope, under the byline of George Lucas; it was published in 1976 before the movie's release. He also published a sequel to Star Wars, Splinter of the Mind's Eye. Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012; according to Foster, Disney stopped paying him royalties. Last year, Disney bought 20th Century Fox, acquiring the rights to some other novelizations by Foster: Alien, Aliens, and Alien 3. Disney hasn't paid Foster a dime on any of the Alien books, he says.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Saturday November 21, @11:52PM (4 children)
It's not like I'm able to hate Disney any more than I already do.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 21, @11:58PM (2 children)
Disney being one of the main actors in lobbying for ever stricter copyright law surely wouldn't stiff an artist, would they? Maybe we need a new version of "is the pope catholic?" "Does Disney pay it's bills?"
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Sunday November 22, @12:14AM
Does Disney screws it's artists and audience?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday November 22, @12:46AM
Does Micky Mouse shit in the box office?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday November 22, @12:33AM
Just when I thought they couldn't out-Disney-villain Disney villains. Mr. Burns would probably approve.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday November 22, @12:31AM (2 children)
Disney takes everything, gives nothing. They are systematically purchasing and co-opting every piece of culture they can. They hardly come up with anything on their own. They started with fairy tales, bought up Star Wars and Marvel comics.
Now they're taking mythological stories and characters from other cultures. China thinks they're getting something out of Mulan, but Disney's just getting started taking over the rest of the world...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 22, @12:45AM (1 child)
Disney's reign of terror could be over soon depending on how the next couple of years go. Disneyland is closed, other parks could close [usatoday.com], and the Fox deal has not gone well [archive.is]. Movies are losing money with theaters closed and the video-on-demand model not covering expenses. Disney+ is not profitable (most streaming services burn money in the beginning) and subscriber counts are inflated by promotional deals, such as the one they have with Verizon.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 22, @12:47AM
You were saying
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DIS?p=DIS&.tsrc=fin-srch [yahoo.com]