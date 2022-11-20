For many, one of the early signs that they are transitioning in life from a codger to an old codger is the onset of presbyopia. This is also known as "farsightedness" and is caused by loss of elasticity of the lens of the eye. Children can typically handle vision of 10 D or smaller, which is to say they can focus from infinity down to 10 cm away or less from their face. However, as a person ages that minimum distance increases until they get into their 50s and realize their arms are too short to hold their book any longer. Typical corrections are bifocal or progressive spectacles, as well as multifocal contact lenses and intra-ocular lenses. There are inherent trade-offs in all of these solutions, such as trading near or far vision enhancement at the expense of image contrast.

As reported in a Nature Scientific Report paper, researchers from Spain have built a "smart glasses"-style real-time prototype presbyopia correction system: