from the the-future-is-here dept.
Panasonic teases transparent OLED display ahead of global December launch
Now, Panasonic has announced a competitor to the Mi TV Lux, and it will be available globally. Called the Transparent OLED Display Module or the TP-55ZT100 and TP-55ZT110 to go by its model numbers, Panasonic's attempt will also cost about US$7,200.
It seems that Panasonic has used the same 55-inch screen present on the Mi TV Lux, too. This means that the TP-55ZT100 and TP-55ZT110 will only be 1080p TVs. Additionally, they will only have a single HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Hence, Panasonic has done away with an integrated TV tuner or any smart TV features - effectively making the TP-55ZT100 and TP-55ZT110 mere monitors, rather than TVs.
Panasonic's attempt is not only exciting for its global availability, though. The TP-55ZT110 also has a dimming unit, which Panasonic claims:
reduces the light transmittance to decrease the amount of light passing through the panel from the rear side, thus making the displayed image highly visible even in an environment brightly lit by outside lights. The background is not transparent, so the displayed image is highly visible, with high contrast and deep black levels and without disturbing reflections or glares.
In short, the dimming unit in the TP-55ZT110 can make it seem as though the display is not transparent. The inclusion of a dimming unit adds 6 kg to the device's weight compared to the TP-55ZT100, though.
Previously: Xiaomi Launches a Nearly Useless Transparent OLED TV
Related Stories
Is Xiaomi's transparent TV the biggest design fail ever? (archive)
Many strange things have happened in 2020, so it's probably the perfect year for Chinese tech company Xiaomi to announce the world's first completely transparent TV. And if you're wondering that the point of it is, we're here to tell you that you're not alone.
Available in China from from 16 August, the snappily named Xiaomi Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition will cost ¥49,999 ($7,200/£5,500), offering "an ultra-immersive viewing experience" in which "images seem to be suspended in the air". That is, we assume, as long as your TV isn't positioned against a wall.
[...] In a blog post on its website (adorned with several images of women in extravagant ballgowns standing behind transparent TVs, because why not?), Xiaomi calls the TV "a new way to consume visual content previously only seen in science fiction films". Unlike traditional TVs, the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition "creatively embeds all the processing units in its base stand". The TV sports a 55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 150000:1 static contrast ratio.
Get your transparent APNGs ready.
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @01:10AM
Fianllly a compnay understanding. TV are NOT self units any more. TV is a display, a component to entertainment system, period any of sentence and thought.
ROKU, FIRE, APPLETV are the the TVs now. Pick the one that works best for your household. (ROKU here).
Sound is independant too! So you pick the sound system of your choice. Again they are nothing more than the AMP and SPEAKERS (if not built in to one another). No tuner, no device switcher, just the damn sound!
Then if you want over the air or cable... get HDhomerun. APP runs on ROKU. PLEX (my DVR selection) can also record form HDhomerun. It comes with 2, 3, 4 tuners built in. Hence one antenna one box, multiple uses like 3 games at the same time!
y front room has ROKU TV and ROKU connected projrector. Share sound system with a push of a chep selector. Can use the projector during daylight hours wall is washed out.
But yes... All I need is monitor no on/off, no tunrer, no second, third, forth remote.