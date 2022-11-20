from the no-bitrot-here dept.
The magazine Logic has an article about the durability of COBOL, which has been reliably running mission critical systems for over 60 years.
At the time of this writing, in July 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 133,000 people in the United States. The dead are disproportionately Black and Latinx people and those who were unable, or not allowed by their employers, to work remotely. During the pandemic, we've seen[...] some of the infrastructure that runs the social safety net break down under an increasing load. This includes state unemployment systems that pay workers the benefits they've contributed to for decades through taxes. In a global pandemic, being able to work from home, to quit and live on savings, or to be laid off and draw unemployment benefits has literally become a matter of life and death.
The cracks in our technological infrastructure became painfully evident in the spring, as US corporations responded to the pandemic by laying off more and more workers. So many people had to file for unemployment at once that computerized unemployment claim systems started to malfunction. Around the country, phone lines jammed, websites crashed, and millions of people faced the possibility of not being able to pay for rent, medicine, or food.
As the catastrophe unfolded, several state governments blamed it on aged, supposedly obsolete computer systems written in COBOL, a programming language that originated in the late 1950s. At least a dozen state unemployment systems still run on this sixty-one-year-old language, including ones that help administer funds of a billion dollars or more in California, Colorado, and New Jersey. When the deluge of unemployment claims hit, the havoc it seemed to wreak on COBOL systems was so widespread that many states apparently didn't have enough programmers to repair the damage; the governor of New Jersey even publicly pleaded for the help of volunteers who knew the language.
But then something strange happened. When scores of COBOL programmers rushed to offer their services, the state governments blaming COBOL didn't accept the help. In fact, it turned out the states didn't really need it to begin with. For many reasons, COBOL was an easy scapegoat in this crisis—but in reality what failed wasn't the technology at all.
Currently, over 40% of banking systems use it and 95% of ATM actions use it. Institutions are now begrudgingly admitting that their problems are elsewhere and not with COBOL.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Monday November 23, @03:15AM
Oh, they accepted the help. It just happened so fast that they didn't call it "help".
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @03:17AM (5 children)
"even in the midst of this crisis, COBOL systems didn’t actually break down. Although New Jersey’s governor issued his desperate plea for COBOL programmers, later investigations revealed that it was the website through which people filed claims, written in the comparatively much newer programming language Java, that was responsible for the errors, breakdowns, and slowdowns. The backend system that processed those claims—the one written in COBOL—hadn’t been to blame at all"
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 23, @03:35AM (4 children)
That's the thing about COBOL and mainframes, the reason why they're still around, and in fact have outlived several generations of their successors, is that like the B-52 they do the job and just keep on going. If I want to run a country's tax infrastructure, I'll use a mainframe and COBOL, not something written in Objective Rust running on a SiFive with MongoDB as its back-end.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 23, @03:39AM
Dammit, I meant Filecoin as its back-end. Remembered the name right after I hit submit.
Speaking of which, shouldn't the recent SJW renaming of computer terms extend to not having posters be required to demonstrate their submissiveness when posting comments?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @03:44AM
Correct. Hopper help shepherd a good system. Does a flaw. Do not forget a period. Like the.semi colon in C. Just a pain
For US IRS. It is 360 assembler. With COBOL wrappers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @03:52AM (1 child)
Speaks to the tech of the 50's - B52s, COBOL.
Things were built to last, by people who were real engineers.
Not like the fly-by-bight flaky "tech" of today.
Try put together a moon landing with a javascript rust mega-library framework...
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 23, @04:08AM
Yup. Real engineers, who wrote things in FORTRAN IV. Even the COBOL was FORTRAN back then.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @03:28AM (2 children)
The word is Latino.
Latinx is like writing womyn instead of women.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Monday November 23, @03:49AM
'Latinx' betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of Latin, and of gender, and of latinos.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 23, @03:54AM
Latin X is ten, 10 in normal parlance.
Which is why the Romans were so good at algebra - 'X' was always 10 (solve for X).
Or is this the name of some new Linux distro... ?