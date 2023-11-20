Cisco is rolling out fixes for three vulnerabilities in its Webex video-conference software that made it possible for interlopers to eavesdrop on meetings as a "ghost," meaning being able to view, listen, and more without being seen by the organizer or any of the attendees.

The vulnerabilities were discovered by IBM Research and the IBM's Office of the CISO, which analyzed Webex because it's the company's primary tool for remote meetings. The discovery comes as work-from-home routines have driven a more than fivefold increase in the use of Webex between February and June. At its peak, Webex hosted up to 4 million meetings in a single day.

The vulnerabilities made it possible for an attacker to:

Join a meeting as a ghost, in most cases with full access to audio, video, chat, and screen-sharing capabilities

Maintain an audio feed as a ghost even after being expelled by the meeting leader

Access full names, email addresses, and IP addresses of meeting attendees, even when not admitted to a conference room.

Cisco is in the process of rolling out a fix now for the vulnerabilities, which are tracked as CVE-2020-3441, CVE-2020-3471, and CVE-2020-3419.