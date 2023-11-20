So, in a recent trial, researchers pitted the chip—which is housed in an all-in-one system about the size of a dorm room mini-fridge called the CS-1—against a supercomputer in a fluid dynamics simulation. Simulating the movement of fluids is a common supercomputer application useful for solving complex problems like weather forecasting and airplane wing design.

The trial was described in a preprint paper written by a team led by Cerebras's Michael James and NETL's Dirk Van Essendelft and presented at the supercomputing conference SC20 this week. The team said the CS-1 completed a simulation of combustion in a power plant roughly 200 times faster than it took the Joule 2.0 supercomputer to do a similar task.

The CS-1 was actually faster-than-real-time. As Cerebrus wrote in a blog post, "It can tell you what is going to happen in the future faster than the laws of physics produce the same result."

The researchers said the CS-1's performance couldn't be matched by any number of CPUs and GPUs. And CEO and cofounder Andrew Feldman told VentureBeat that would be true "no matter how large the supercomputer is." At a point, scaling a supercomputer like Joule no longer produces better results in this kind of problem. That's why Joule's simulation speed peaked at 16,384 cores, a fraction of its total 86,400 cores.