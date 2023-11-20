from the ask-Gödel dept.
Can a Computer Devise a Theory of Everything?:
Once upon a time, Albert Einstein described scientific theories as "free inventions of the human mind." But in 1980, Stephen Hawking, the renowned Cambridge University cosmologist, had another thought. In a lecture that year, he argued that the so-called Theory of Everything might be achievable, but that the final touches on it were likely to be done by computers.
"The end might not be in sight for theoretical physics," he said. "But it might be in sight for theoretical physicists."
The Theory of Everything is still not in sight, but with computers taking over many of the chores in life — translating languages, recognizing faces, driving cars, recommending whom to date — it is not so crazy to imagine them taking over from the Hawkings and the Einsteins of the world.
Computer programs like DeepMind's AlphaGo keep discovering new ways to beat humans at games like Go and chess, which have been studied and played for centuries. Why couldn't one of these marvelous learning machines, let loose on an enormous astronomical catalog or the petabytes of data compiled by the Large Hadron Collider, discern a set of new fundamental particles or discover a wormhole to another galaxy in the outer solar system, like the one in the movie "Interstellar"?
At least that's the dream. To think otherwise is to engage in what the physicist Max Tegmark calls "carbon chauvinism." In November, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Dr. Tegmark is a professor, cashed a check from the National Science Foundation, and opened the metaphorical doors of the new Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions.
The institute is one of seven set up by the foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a nationwide effort to galvanize work in artificial intelligence. Each receives $20 million over five years.
The M.I.T.-based institute, directed by Jesse Thaler, a particle physicist, is the only one specifically devoted to physics. It includes more than two dozen scientists, from all areas of physics, from M.I.T., Harvard, Northeastern University and Tufts.
"What I'm hoping to do is create a venue where researchers from a variety of different fields of physics, as well as researchers who work on computer science, machine-learning or A.I., can come together and have dialogue and teach each other things," Dr. Thaler said over a Zoom call. "Ultimately, I want to have machines that can think like a physicist."
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 24, @12:34AM
Yes, as long as the answer is 42.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 24, @12:44AM (1 child)
Until we have a computer that can not only win at Go but explain specifically how and why, such that the theory of Go can be advanced in a coherent fashion (which, no, DeepMind didn't) this is not the kind of thing that theoretical physicists should get too excited about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 24, @01:28AM
Hmm... "AI plays Go while stack tracing itself and emitting a written analysis of the game titled "Go Harder: Can your filthy meatbrain even understand?"
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday November 24, @01:25AM
If it doesn't sell cell phones or push advertising, it's not getting done.