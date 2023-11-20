Stories
Critical VMware Zero-Day Bug Allows Command Injection; Patch Pending

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 24, @02:42AM
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

VMware explained it has no patch for a critical escalation-of-privileges bug that impacts both Windows and Linux operating systems and its Workspace One.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning of a zero-day bug affecting six VMware products including its Workspace One, Identity Manager and vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.

The critical unpatched bug is a command injection vulnerability.

In a separate VMware advisory, the company did not indicate whether the vulnerability was under active attack. Tracked as CVE-2020-4006, the bug has a CVSS severity rating of 9.1 out of 10. The company said patches are "forthcoming" and that workarounds "for a temporary solution to prevent exploitation of CVE-2020-4006" are available.

