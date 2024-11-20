Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Khronos Group Finalizes Vulkan Ray Tracing, an Alternative to DirectX Raytracing

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday November 24, @05:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the follow-the-bouncing-light dept.
Software

takyon writes:

Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted

Earlier this year Vulkan ray-tracing arrived in provisional form while with today's Vulkan 1.2.162 specification update this functionality has been promoted to stable and ready for broad industry support.

The Vulkan ray-tracing support is now deemed final and out of the provisional guard. This includes the finalized versions of VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_pipeline_library, and VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations.

The Vulkan ray-tracing specification now has the support of AMD, Arm, EA, Epic Games, Facebook, Imagination, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung, Unity, Valve, and other stakeholders.

It's official: Vulkan now offers an alternative to DirectX Raytracing

Today marks the moment the Vulkan API is officially ready for ray tracing. The Khronos Group behind the open API has announced the final Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions, and that means there's finally a firm alternative to Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing API used extensively in ray-traced games today.

Integrated right into the existing Vulkan framework, the new Vulkan Ray Tracing is a set of extensions—Vulkan, SPIR-V, and GLSL—that allow developers to adopt ray tracing in games utilising the Vulkan API.

Vulkan is a hot ticket item amongst game developers due to its generally solid performance with fewer legacy or convoluted systems to weigh it down, but it's also popular simply for the fact it's not tied intrinsically to any single hardware or platform provider—unlike, say, its main competitor in the gaming API space, DirectX 12.

See also: NVIDIA Releases Beta Driver With Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing Support
Valve Now Funding Blumenkrantz - Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan To Continue

Original Submission


«  Supersized Wind Turbines Generate Clean Energy—and Surprising Physics
Khronos Group Finalizes Vulkan Ray Tracing, an Alternative to DirectX Raytracing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 24, @06:20PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Tuesday November 24, @06:20PM (#1081037) Journal

    Today is a good die to die...for DirectX. Live long and prosper, Vulkan, you green blooded, pointy eared----

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 24, @06:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 24, @06:25PM (#1081038)

    so does this mean more games for GNU+Linux?

(1)