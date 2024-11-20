from the voluntary-or-mandatory? dept.
Starting next year, Chrome extensions will show what data they collect from users:
Google said today it plans to add a new section on the Chrome Web Store where extension developers will be able to disclose what user data they're collecting from users and what they plan to do with the information.
The new section is set to go into effect on January 18, 2021, and will appear as a "Privacy practices" button on each extension's Web Store listing.
To aid the process, Google has added a new section today in the Web Store dashboard where extension developers will be able to disclose what data they collect from their users and for what purposes.
Google's new "data usage" dashboard will ship with a limited set of preset options, which will effectively prohibit Chrome developers from certain data practices, such as:
- The bulk sale of user data by ensuring the use or transfer of user data is for the primary benefit of the user and in accordance with the stated purpose of the extension.
- The use or transfer of user data for personalized advertising.
- The use or transfer of user data for creditworthiness or any form of lending qualification and to data brokers or other information resellers.
(Emphasis retained from original.)
