The next Jeopardy host is here: Ken Jennings, one of the greatest contestants in the show's history. He'll be the first of a series of guest hosts following the death of beloved host Alex Trebek earlier this month.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," said Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards (via Variety).

[...] Sony says more hosts will be announced in the weeks to come. The last episodes that Trebek filmed will air in early January 2021, and the episodes hosted by Jennings and other interim hosts will air starting Jan. 11.