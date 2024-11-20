from the bit-rot dept.
PayPal appears to be vacuuming the bitcoin market. They apparently bought 70% of all mined coins last month. I guess they need a large buffer if they want to allow all their customers to convert transactions from all types of currencies into BTC. Then it's probably just a hop and a skip until EBay (the parent company) does it, too.
“Bitcoin shortage”: PayPal bought 70% of all mined BTC last month:
Crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital revealed global payments processor PayPal purchased over 70% of all Bitcoin mined in the past month, as per an investor letter published last week.
PayPal began its crypto offering to US clients earlier this month to a warm response, with data suggesting purchases of up to $20 million in Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) daily.
[...] Pantera, in its note, said it calculated the amount of Bitcoin on PayPal using metrics from the latter’s exchange provider Paxos-owned ItBit. “Prior to PayPal’s integration of crypto, itBit, the Paxos-run exchange, was doing a fairly constant amount of trading volume — the white line in the chart below,” said Pantera.
It added that after PayPal’s crypto service went live, ItBit’s volume “exploded” and implied that PayPal users were already buying almost 70% of the new supply of mined BTC. As per mining tracker site BTC.com, over 900 BTC are mined and sold in the open market by mining firms daily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 25, @04:44AM (1 child)
And people worry about how their money is worth nothing but the willingness of other people to accept their money. This is a problem solved the the Yuan Dynasty in China in the Fourteenth Century! And they were Mongols! So surely everyone realizes that your Warcraft in-game block-chained gold, which you mined, is only worth what anyone will give you for it? And, now, Paypal? I smell a very, very Black Friday coming up, like 1929, not a pre-Christmas one.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday November 25, @05:04AM
And, more recently, the Wehrmacht with their Military Reichsmark, which had to be redeemed at a rate set by the Reichsbank in occupied countries. So the troops would be paid in coloured bits of paper which they spent in occupied countries like France, all correct as per the Geneva convention, and which the Banque de France had to accept and redeem in Francs at an artificially low rate set by the Reichsbank, as never anticipated by the Geneva convention. So the French (indirectly) paid for the German occupation, and got ripped off in the process via the manipulated conversion rate.
(Score: 2) by leon_the_cat on Wednesday November 25, @05:05AM
split up long ago...
As for paypal they only run internel market atm so you don't really own bitcoin.