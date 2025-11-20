With a newly obtained patent, [Amazon] hopes to make it easier to find people who leak their content. The invention titled "encoding identifiers into customized manifest data" can be used for various purposes but copyright enforcement is high on the list.

In short, Amazon proposes a technology to add unique identifiers to streaming video. While these types of 'watermarks' are not new, Amazon's implementation is.

[...] Without going too deep into the technical details, it is clear that Amazon is trying to find and possibly implement advanced technologies to track pirating users. These technologies already exist, but can be quite resource-intensive.

Instead of encoding the identifier or watermark in the video content, Amazon proposes to add it to the manifest data. As a result, Amazon's solution can be more easily applied at the individual level. This can be useful to protect content on Amazon's own streaming service, but other rightsholders may want to use it as well.