from the Grab-some-popcorn-it's-going-to-be-a-good-one dept.
Women Scientists Are Calling Bullshit On a Study Claiming That Women Make Bad STEM Mentors:
Last week, the scientific journal Nature Communications, an offshoot of the internationally respected journal Nature, enraged scientists, women, and anyone who has ever been near a graduate program by publishing a study that concluded maybe women mentors are actually hurting the career prospects of their mentees. As the study's authors wrote, the research "suggests that female protégés who remain in academia reap more benefits when mentored by males rather than equally-impactful females."
Thousands of scientists from all over the world identified issues with the methods used in the study, titled, "The association between early career informal mentorship in academic collaborations and junior author performance." Its methods and conclusions were even criticized by scientists who had peer-reviewed the paper, whose concerns were published alongside the study but were not addressed within the text. In response, the journal quickly promised an investigation of those methods and conclusions (the kind of thing that usually happens before publication, during peer review).
Journal Reference:
Bedoor AlShebli, Kinga Makovi, Talal Rahwan. The association between early career informal mentorship in academic collaborations and junior author performance [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19723-8)
Also at Retraction Watch
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday November 25, @01:43PM
It is worth to note two of the controversial study authors, Bedoor AlShebli and Kinga Makovi are actually girls, while Talal Rahwan is a boy.
https://www.bedooralshebli.com/ [bedooralshebli.com]
https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/academics/divisions/social-science/faculty/kinga-makovi.html [nyu.edu]
https://www.trahwan.com/ [trahwan.com]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 25, @01:45PM (1 child)
The *actual* study being done was on the effectiveness of peer-review processes in a semi-prestigious journal.
[ ... ]
Initial evaluation shows that processes (one random sample from a single-blind test subject) are on-par to slightly-above typical non-prestigious and predatory journals. Traces of professional handling could be detected only in the aftermath- and damage-control processes, while core self-control and quality assurance remain perfunctory and dysfunctional. The actual usage of invested resources (money, time) remains unclear. We suspect unknown resource flows which seem to warrant further study.
[ ... ]
An article with complete description, methods, tools, analysis and bibliography is slated for publication in Nature Communications, pending peer review and clearance by the editors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 25, @02:15PM
Or maybe the authors are going for a great way to pump up their citation counts. Imagine how many commentaries and counterstudies will be done referencing this. :)