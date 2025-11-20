[With the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration in the US on Thursday and its history of over-indulgence, this seemed to be a timely warning.--Ed.]

Do you take your phone to the loo? Spent half an hour a day in the peace and calm of the smallest room in the house safe and secure in the knowledge few will disturb you? Are you at all concerned your habit could be detrimental to your health? According to Sydney gastroenterologist Professor Chris Berney you should be. Doctor Berney has treated 16 people over the past 18 months for haemorrhoid related issues which he believes comes from spending too long on the loo. Regularly spending over 20 minutes with the rear sphincter relaxed can result in a decline in control which leads to blood clots developing. Prof Berney published his findings regarding young people spending too much time on the toilet in the Australia New Zealand Surgery journal.

Where are the futuristic chairs with the built-in toilet?