Do you take your phone to the loo? Spent half an hour a day in the peace and calm of the smallest room in the house safe and secure in the knowledge few will disturb you? Are you at all concerned your habit could be detrimental to your health? According to Sydney gastroenterologist Professor Chris Berney you should be. Doctor Berney has treated 16 people over the past 18 months for haemorrhoid related issues which he believes comes from spending too long on the loo. Regularly spending over 20 minutes with the rear sphincter relaxed can result in a decline in control which leads to blood clots developing. Prof Berney published his findings regarding young people spending too much time on the toilet in the Australia New Zealand Surgery journal.
Where are the futuristic chairs with the built-in toilet?
Recovering Angry Birds Sphincter here. Fortunately that game has jumped the shark for me and I now have normal poop sessions.
I am sure there is a detrimental effect repeatedly making your legs to numb as well.
And thanks to this, I now have a picture in my head of well known Twitterers sitting on the pot, particularly orange colored ones. I DID NOT NEED THAT!
My grandmother had one at the side of her bed, at age 90 when she became less movable. A pot with seal in a chair of true Art Nouveau style.
Why everyone thinks the best practical tech is always found only in future?
The list of things that belong in the bathroom is pretty short, people. Soap, shampoo, towels, paper, the pile of "girl" things the wife keeps in there, the plunger and the toilet brush under the sink, and the ironing board that no one has used in 20 years or more. (No, I have no idea where the iron is, or if we even have one.)
Leave the phone outside, mmmkay?
And, wash your hands before you leave!
Or Facebook?
But I do sometimes look at news, or work on some puzzle game I may be
obsessed withsolving at the time. But I try not to get obsessed with the problem when the purpose of being in that room is completed. I can always resume the solution to a problem or puzzle in the nice chair in the living room.
More fun, spend time on front porch swing, without phone, pondering software solution to automatically solve the puzzle of current obsession. After while you begin to see general patterns in how to explore problem solution space which tends to be a tree structure. Avoid revisiting solution states that you've been in before (eg, hash of every prior problem "state" kept in a Set of visited nodes). Focus on exploring tree breadth first, with most promising solution states explored first. At some point arrive at A* (a-star) style search general class that can be subclassed with different hurestics and scoring functions plugged in. Don't add a string of nodes to the end (or beginning) of next states to explore -- rather add a lazy "child node generator" object that actually expands (lazily) into the next nodes that would have been at this point in the "next nodes" list. This makes huge combinatorial explosion not take up much memory and avoids cpu cycles on nodes that might not ever get explored further. But now we're needing functional programming, lazy evaluation, and other high level things that you don't find in low level bits-and-bytes focused languages. People on SN will wine and whale about how inefficient such high level languages are.
More challenging puzzles would be those that don't appear to fit that problem solving strategy.
Oh, it's time to be done with the business I came into the small room for.
