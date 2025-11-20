Vivaldi Technologies released the first technical preview of Vivaldi Mail, an integrated email client, feed reader and calendar, as an experimental feature of the Vivaldi web browser. In an accompanying blog post, Vivaldi Technologies CEO Jon von Tetzchner describes the new client in detail.

This snapshot is the start of the Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and RSS technical previews 🎉🎈🥳. As these are new features of pre-Beta quality, they are not enabled by default. However, for those of you willing try them in their unfinished state, you can now enable them via “vivaldi://experiments” (you will need to restart the browser after doing so). Updates to our preview, will be included in all future snapshots.

[Have you tried it? How did it work for you? -Ed.]