Waste not, want not: Dutch students build electric car from recycled material:
Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made mostly out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage.
The bright yellow, sporty two-seater which the students named 'Luca', can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said.
"This car is really special, because it's made out of waste", project manager Lisa van Etten told Reuters.
"Our chassis is made out of flax and recycled PET bottles. For the interior we also used unsorted household waste."
[...] The car was designed and built by a group of 22 students in around 18 months, Van Etten said, as an effort to prove the potential of waste.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 26, @11:30PM (2 children)
I bet they used new wheel bearings and new tires (etc)? And new batteries for sure, recycled batteries aren't much good for automotive use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 26, @11:40PM
Material != Object
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Thursday November 26, @11:46PM
My thoughts too, turns out TFA makes it clear:
So they made a fully functioning electric car _chassis_ out of recycled junk. Odd thing to do since most modern cars don't _have_ a chassis, so proving you can build one is a bit pointless.
Wonder how the flax and recycled PET hold up in NCAP crash tests...