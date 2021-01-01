from the spreading-the-risk dept.
Exclusive: Foxconn to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China risk:
Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple Inc, said a person with knowledge of the plan, as the U.S. firm diversifies production to minimise the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war.
The development comes as the outgoing administration of U.S. President Donald Trump encourages U.S. firms to shift production out of China. During Trump's tenure, the United States has targeted made-in-China electronics for higher import tariffs, and restricted supplies of components produced using U.S. technology to Chinese firms it deems a national security risk.
[...] Foxconn is building assembly lines for Apple's iPad tablet and MacBook laptop at its plant in Vietnam's northeastern Bac Giang province, to come online in the first half of 2021, the person said, declining to be identified as the plan was private.
[...] "The move was requested by Apple," the person said. "It wants to diversify production following the trade war."
Foxconn said in statement: "As a matter of company policy, and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on any aspect of our work for any customer or their products".
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Friday November 27, @04:22AM
It's interesting to see China flex it's trade muscle in all directions at once. Currently they are trying to strong-arm the US, UK, Australia, India and Russia, among others.
Foreign companies are not only pulling their manufacturing out of the country - many vendors have stopped shipping to China for fear that their product will be 'held' at port for months on a trumped-up excuse.
Have China bitten off more than they can chew?