2020 has been a year like no other - with pretty much the entire tech and video game industry required to work from home during the height of the pandemic.

With this in mind, Square Enix - publishing upcoming releases like Balan Wonderworld and the recently revealed NEO: The World Ends With You - has announced it will offer employees and executive officers more flexibility with a "Work-From-Home" program.

The program will start on 1st December and Square Enix expects approximately 80% of its team to be home-based (working an average of at least three days per week from home). Office based roles will depend on the work required (with the employee working an average of at least three days per week from the office).