In terms of places where you absolutely want a robot to go instead of you, what remains of the utterly destroyed Chernobyl Reactor 4 should be very near the top of your list. The reactor, which suffered a catastrophic meltdown in 1986, has been covered up in almost every way possible in an effort to keep its nuclear core contained. But eventually, that nuclear material is going to have to be dealt with somehow, and in order to do that, it's important to understand which bits of it are just really bad, and which bits are the actual worst. And this is where Spot is stepping in to help.

[...] The goal for Spot in the short term is fully autonomous radiation mapping, which seems very possible. It'll also get tested with a wider range of sensor packages, and (happily for the robot) this will all take place safely back at home in the U.K. As far as Chernobyl is concerned, robots will likely have a substantial role to play in the near future. "Ultimately, Chernobyl has to be taken apart and decommissioned. That's the long-term plan for the facility. To do that, you first need to understand everything, which is where we come in with our sensor systems and robotic platforms," Megson-Smith tells us. "Since there are entire swathes of the Chernobyl nuclear plant where people can't go in, we'd need robots like Spot to do those environmental characterizations."