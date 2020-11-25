Stories
The ISS is About to Receive a New Doorway to Space

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 28, @11:23PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the when-one-door-closes-another-opens dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

The ISS Is About to Receive a New Doorway to Space:

The International Space Station (ISS) is about to take delivery of what NASA describes as a new "doorway to space."

The Bishop Airlock Module, that's its official name, was built by Texas-based Nanoracks and will arrive at the space station early next month as part of SpaceX's next supply mission. Astronauts currently serving as the station's Expedition 64 crew will then fit the module to an available port.

Nanoracks' Bishop Airlock Module is special in that it'll be the first permanent, commercial addition to the space station. Also, with a height of 1.8 meters and a diameter of 2 meters, it'll offer fives times the volume that can currently be moved in and out of the orbiting laboratory.

[...] As we look forward to seeing how the module will be used by private companies and researchers, NASA notes that the space agency itself has already booked multiple slots for use of the airlock for more banal activities, namely the disposal of larger pieces of trash that will later burn up on entry into Earth's atmosphere.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday November 28, @11:45PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Saturday November 28, @11:45PM (#1081954)

    with a height of 1.8 meters and a diameter of 2 meters,

    I can now fit into the ISS! I'll start a GoFundMe and y'all can help me check off a bucket list item.

    --
    You can't change your past, but you can still fuck up your future.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 28, @11:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 28, @11:49PM (#1081956)

    This will come in handy for spacing a mutinous crew.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 29, @12:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 29, @12:09AM (#1081961)

    Rats, I was expecting a Door into Summer.

    > Its title was triggered by a remark which Heinlein's wife Virginia made when their cat refused to leave the house: "He's looking for a door into summer."[1] Heinlein wrote the novel in 13 days.
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Door_into_Summer [wikipedia.org]

