U.S. Army Looks to Use Silent Technology for Next-Generation Aircraft

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

U.S. Army looks to use silent technology for next-generation aircraft:

The U.S. Army has announced that its researchers in cooperation with Uber research lab are working on silent and efficient VTOL, or vertical takeoff and landing operation, for the next generation fleet of Army air vehicles.

Currently, stealthily moving of troops and supplies is Army modernization priorities for future vertical lift aircraft.

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Army Research Laboratory, researchers collaborated with Uber and the University of Texas at Austin to investigate the acoustic properties of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, which use distributed electric propulsion to power flight.

According to a recent team's paper published in the Vertical Flight Society 76th Annual Forum Proceedings, these eVTOL vehicles may aid the Army with important tasks such as aerial surveillance and cargo transport; however, they feature smaller rotors than traditional helicopters. As a result, eVTOL rotors may emit a different sound signature that researchers will have to take into consideration.

Initial experimentation of this concept has revealed the potential for stacked co-rotating rotors be significantly quieter than traditional paired rotor approaches and improve performance for a flying craft. To date, stacked co-rotating rotors have not been deployed in existing flying craft.

"The noise you hear from these smaller rotors is generated through fundamentally different physical mechanisms," said Dr. George Jacobellis, Army research engineer at the laboratory's Vehicle Technology Directorate. "Traditional modeling techniques need to be improved to account for all of the noise generated so that vehicle designers can be aware of what will actually be heard."

p>Standard helicopter noise simulations focus primarily on predicting thickness noise and loading noise, because they constitute the dominant noise sources for large helicopters.

Thickness noise stems from the displacement of the air by the rotor blades, while loading noise occurs when lift and drag forces act on the air that flows around the rotary wings. Together, they make up what experts refer to as tonal noise.

In contrast, Army researchers suspected that eVTOL rotors generate more broadband noise, which refers to sounds caused by turbulence, than tonal noise.

Linus Torvalds Doubts Linux will Get Ported to Apple M1 Hardware
  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday November 30, @02:37AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 30, @02:37AM (#1082198) Journal

    In contrast, Army researchers suspected that eVTOL rotors generate more broadband noise

    Well, I suspect that it may be better than F-35. Or may be not.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 30, @02:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 30, @02:39AM (#1082199)

    what the heck is Uber contributing to this effort? I read the linked article and it didn't give a clue that I could see.

    All I can think of is Uber sees their self-driving investment going down the drain rapidly, and decided to suck at some MIC money to keep up some income(?)

