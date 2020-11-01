from the little-something-extra dept.
With pandemic stress-eating colliding with holiday feasts last week, many of us may be eyeing some healthy salads in the coming days. But if there's one constant we can rely upon in this year of upheaval—it's the enduring possibility that our leafy greens may be laced with poopy bacteria.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has three open investigations on Escherichia coli outbreaks—two directly linked to leafy greens and the other involving a bacterial strain that caused an outbreak in 2018 linked to romaine lettuce.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @01:56AM
Can we either say shitty for the joke, or faecal for the literalness, or another word?
Why use childish imprecise terms? They jar.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 01, @02:09AM (2 children)
Hopefully that'll teach a few folks not to eat vegetables. Vegetables are what food eats not food itself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @02:31AM (1 child)
Vegetables eat YOU!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @02:59AM
I guess your right. I was going to ask for you to cite your statement; but I found the info already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @02:21AM
After a bad experience in a famous "western hotel" in Seoul ("Sir, we have washed the salad in purified water") I always rinse salad greens, even the packaged greens that claim to be triple washed. So far so good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @02:23AM (2 children)
I wonder if clean greens are being inoculated by being rinsed in the same water as a small amount of contaminated greens? It seems like the prevalence of contaminated greens exploded around the same time as pre-washed greens became common.
Farmers have been spreading poop on their fields since there were farmers, so it seems the rate of contaminated produce would have remained relatively constant as a percentage of production.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday December 01, @02:29AM (1 child)
It's amazing how easy it is to contaminate leafy greens and especially sprouts and how hard it is to clean them. An organic farm near the town I work in figured out that just the remaining manure on worker's boots when entering the grow area for them was the cause of a multi-state outbreak involving a well known sandwich chain.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 01, @02:37AM
You know what else is amazing? How easy it is to grow greens your own self. Even in an apartment. If you still end up with shit contaminated greens, that's a personal issue.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday December 01, @02:25AM
This is free range grown e-coli expressing organic shigatoxin. Charge a premium for it.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 01, @02:28AM
I take my mother - a centenarian - to little local places when I can... or did, before that stupid virus struck. She loves salad, but we cannot go to El Pollo Loco, because either they can't handle lettuce, or they can't figure out how to separate raw and cooked chicken. It's flat-out death-defying. Chick-fil-A seems to have clean salads, but that's about it.
I make her salads at home, now, and all the vegetables get scalded. The only time she's gotten Imodium-level sick is from a cheap 9-inch pumpkin pie from the grocery store last week.
I worked in restaurants in my youth, and still shudder about the number of times you train and watch and explain to workers, then you come back an hour later and they're back trying to kill the customers. It's hard to get food workers (field or kitchen) who are skilled enough in ordinary life skills to trust with a salad. I'm afraid it's not going to get any better, because somebody will have to keep those robots clean, and somebody will have to watch the robot cleaners.