As reported by ZDNet:
A decade ago, an idea was born in a laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley to create a lingua franca for computer chips, a set of instructions that would be used by all chipmakers and owned by none.
It wasn't supposed to be an impressive new technology, it was merely supposed to get the industry on the same page, to simplify chip-making in order to move things forward.
But a funny thing has happened on the way to a global chip standard: RISC-V, as the Berkeley effort is known, has begun to produce some technical breakthroughs in chip design.
As just one example, a recent microprocessor design using RISC-V has a clock speed of 5 gigahertz, well above a recent, top-of-the-line Intel Xeon server chip, E7, running at 3.2 gigahertz. Yet the novel RISC-V chip burns just 1 watt of power at 1.1 volts, less than one percent of the power burned by the Intel Xeon.
[...] The new 5-gigahertz processor, which is merely a prototype, is not the creation of a garage startup. It was made by Micro Magic Inc., a Silicon Valley intellectual property designer for chips that has been consulting to all the big Valley firms for twenty-five years. The ability of a small but seasoned crew of chip designers to accomplish such a task suggests a design renaissance that could be on the horizon.
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Tuesday December 01, @05:15PM (2 children)
The ISA is really about 0,0001% of what it takes to design a CPU. With computer assisted design of chips, it really shouldn't be too hard to design a new chip template either. The big engineering difficulty is in process technology. But you probably can just put together your own template and then farm out manufacturing to a fab who has the billions of dollars of equipment to make a chip and already does so for other companies.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 01, @05:51PM
It may not be hard, but doing an ISA is probably not easy either.
The ISA is not what is of major importance. It is that we may finally get an open instruction set that anyone can manufacture implementations of. Competition. Innovation. No vendor lock in.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Tuesday December 01, @05:52PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday December 01, @06:10PM
Just imagine.
Suppose the first step of the instruction decode-execution pipeline were a decryption step! That's right, every individual processor manufactured has not only a serial number, but a unique instruction encryption key. Baked right in to the hardware.
The beauty of this is that no binary executable file from one machine can be moved to a different machine and executed. The processor cannot decrypt the instructions. No more software piracy.
But wait! There's more!
This would also buy us security! You could be sure that all your software was genuine Microsoft software that was encrypted by Microsoft, specifically for your microprocessor, using the secret key known only to Microsoft, the processor manufacturer, and the government. No more amateurs creating software. Only real, licensed software developers would be producing software. This would ensure that all your software would have the quality and security that you have come to expect from Microsoft.
This would also protect intellectual property secrets in software, because object code could no longer be disassembled to discover the inner workings of software. (if Microsoft used an O^2 bubble sort instead of a quick sort or heap sort, how could you possiblly tell?)
But wait! There's more!
Since we wouldn't have any more unauthorized software, we wouldn't have any more thieving piracy of copyright protected music and videos. The poor RIAA and MPAA would be rescued from the brink of starvation, finally.
In order to make this wonderful utopian idea a reality, it would be necessary to have world wide legislation that maintained the secrecy of the encryption keys of all microprocessors. They would be kept in an Excel spreadsheet locked in a vault whose lock is controlled by a secure IoT lock whose key is kept in the basement of the department of interior.
There would be no more talk of systemd.
