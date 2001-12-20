from the makes-it-easier-to-rebuild dept.
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico Collapses Weeks After Suffering Major Damage:
The renowned Arecibo Observatory radio telescope in Puerto Rico, closed because of damage, completely collapsed Tuesday morning.
"Friends, it is with deep regret to inform you that the Arecibo Observatory platform has just collapsed," tweeted Deborah Martorell, a senior meteorologist for WAPA-TV and El Nuevo Dia in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Martorell, who was at the observatory on Monday, received a call from a scientist at the site Tuesday saying the giant reflector dish and the Gregorian Dome that held instruments above it had both collapsed, El Nuevo Dia reported.
The Associated Press also reported the collapse and said many scientists and Puerto Ricans mourned the news, with some tearing up during interviews.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday December 01, @07:12PM (3 children)
My question is why was it so fragile in the first place? Was it lack of maintenance, like corroded cables or connections that should have been replaced / upgraded long beforehand, etc? Overloading due to new equipment not being properly analyzed? What?
It seems very strange to me that an auxiliary cable breaks, then an actual main one a couple months later.
There must have been some ongoing serious structural issues with those support cables. WTF?!
(Score: 1) by bobmorning on Tuesday December 01, @07:17PM (1 child)
Government owned and operated. Nuff said.
The NSF leadership should be held accountable for the lack of programmed maintenance on the facility.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday December 01, @07:36PM
Do you have any actual data of any kind to back up your "assessment," or is this just your own pure speculation??
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 01, @07:40PM
I'm going to go with budget cutting by Donnie Trump. Not only was it a science project, it was a science project in Puerto Rico. Hurricane damage didn't help, but there was plenty of time after Maria to address the aging/damage issues.
Now, when we don't have an accurate collision track on the next inbound asteroid, we can thank a conservative for cutting our high resolution asteroid trajectory prediction capacity in half.
