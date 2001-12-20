Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

We've Mapped a Million Previously Undiscovered Galaxies Beyond the Milky Way

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 02, @05:52AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the listening-to-the-universe dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

We've mapped a million previously undiscovered galaxies beyond the Milky Way. Take the virtual tour here.:

Astronomers have mapped about a million previously undiscovered galaxies beyond the Milky Way, in the most detailed survey of the southern sky ever carried out using radio waves.

The Rapid ASKAP Continuum Survey (or RACS) has placed the CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope (ASKAP) firmly on the international astronomy map.

While past surveys have taken years to complete, ASKAP's RACS survey was conducted in less than two weeks — smashing previous records for speed. Data gathered have produced images five times more sensitive and twice as detailed as previous ones.

[...] The CSIRO's RACS survey is an amazing advance made possible by huge leaps in space tech. The ASKAP radio telescope, which became fully operational in February last year, was designed for speed.

[...] Over the next few years, ASKAP is expected to conduct even more sensitive surveys in different wavelength bands.

In the meantime, the RACS survey catalogue is greatly improving our knowledge of the radio sky. It'll continue to be a key resource for researchers around the world.

Original Submission


«  AstraZeneca's Dosage Error Casts a Cloud of Doubt around Entire COVID-19 Clinical Trial
We've Mapped a Million Previously Undiscovered Galaxies Beyond the Milky Way | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @06:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @06:06AM (#1083120)

    It's time to focus on the Milky Way, where we can actually see exoplanets.

(1)