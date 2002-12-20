Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why is Apple’s M1 Chip So Fast?

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 02, @02:28PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the all-the-chips dept.
Hardware

NPC-131072 writes:

A medium article

On Youtube I watched a Mac user who had bought an iMac last year. It was maxed out with 40 GB of RAM costing him about $4000. He watched in disbelief how his hyper expensive iMac was being demolished by his new M1 Mac Mini, which he had paid a measly $700 for.

In real world test after test, the M1 Macs are not merely inching past top of the line Intel Macs, they are destroying them. In disbelief people have started asking how on earth this is possible?

If you are one of those people, you have come to the right place. Here I plan to break it down into digestible pieces exactly what it is that Apple has done with the M1.

Related:
What Does RISC and CISC Mean in 2020?

Original Submission


«  Neanderthals Didn’t Use Their Thumbs Like We Do, New Research Suggests
Why is Apple’s M1 Chip So Fast? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @02:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @02:50PM (#1083220)

    Because they run Terry Davis' OS. Duh!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:19PM (#1083252)

    all you need is a 1" hole and that M$ cock squirms in. They're everywhere, even The Linux Foundation. If that isn't heresy I don't know what is.

    Maybe they just want to gobble all of that tiny M$ cock.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:21PM (#1083254)

    It's basically just a guy who really likes to hear himself talk. It's just a "War and Peace" length ramble about how CPUs work. Much of it isn't even right.

(1)