On Youtube I watched a Mac user who had bought an iMac last year. It was maxed out with 40 GB of RAM costing him about $4000. He watched in disbelief how his hyper expensive iMac was being demolished by his new M1 Mac Mini, which he had paid a measly $700 for.
In real world test after test, the M1 Macs are not merely inching past top of the line Intel Macs, they are destroying them. In disbelief people have started asking how on earth this is possible?
If you are one of those people, you have come to the right place. Here I plan to break it down into digestible pieces exactly what it is that Apple has done with the M1.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @02:50PM
Because they run Terry Davis' OS. Duh!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:19PM
all you need is a 1" hole and that M$ cock squirms in. They're everywhere, even The Linux Foundation. If that isn't heresy I don't know what is.
Maybe they just want to gobble all of that tiny M$ cock.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @03:21PM
It's basically just a guy who really likes to hear himself talk. It's just a "War and Peace" length ramble about how CPUs work. Much of it isn't even right.