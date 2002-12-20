from the before-SLS-gets-to-the-moon? dept.
SpaceX's 1st crewed Mars mission could launch as early as 2024, Elon Musk says:
Company founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday (Dec. 1) that he's "highly confident" SpaceX will launch people toward the Red Planet in 2026, adding that the milestone could come as early as 2024 "if we get lucky."
Musk made the remarks during a webcast interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the German media company Axel Springer SE. The two spoke at Axel Springer's Berlin headquarters as part of a ceremony honoring Musk, who won this year's Axel Springer Award.
"And then we want to try to send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years," Musk told Döpfner. (The two-year target intervals are dictated by orbital dynamics: Earth and Mars align favorably for interplanetary launches just once every 26 months.)
[...] The vehicle that will make these Mars trips is the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) Starship, which will launch from Earth atop a giant rocket known as Super Heavy. Both of these craft will be fully and rapidly reusable; Super Heavy will return to Earth for vertical touchdowns shortly after liftoff, and Starship will be able to fly from Earth orbit to Mars and back again many times, Musk has said. (Starship will be powerful enough to launch itself off both Mars and the moon, which have much weaker gravitational pulls than that of Earth.)
SpaceX is iterating toward the final Starship via a series of prototypes, the latest of which, SN8 ("Serial No. 8"), is gearing up for a big test flight. SpaceX aims to launch the three-engine SN8 to a target altitude of 9 miles (15 kilometers) this week, Musk said recently.
[...] The final Starship will sport six of SpaceX's powerful new Raptor engines, Musk has said. Super Heavy will sport about 30 Raptors.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday December 02, @09:00PM (3 children)
Well done, but to send a crew so soon isn't a great idea. It's going to be bad for their health, mental as well as physical. I hope that they are successful, though. It's high time that the Human Race did something like this. I hope they've sorted out the problems with radiation and bone and sight loss etc.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday December 02, @09:13PM
The first Europeans to set sail for the New World didn't have a great time of it either.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 02, @09:21PM (1 child)
I don't see any evidence that an occupied Starship is going to be spinning to provide some artificial gravity. So you can count on bone and sight problems.
The health problems overall are overblown. But it does make you wonder who exactly will be sent on a first crewed trip. Employees? Will they spend two years or a week there?
Also, look out for estimates of Starship travel time to Mars. With in-orbit refueling, Starship could get to Mars very quickly and cut down on those health problems.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Wednesday December 02, @09:30PM
At least we have research on zero-gravity health effects. IIRC, the record for duration is over a year, and there's a Russian cosmonaut who holds the record with about two total years in space with one stint over a year.
The radiation is the real challenge. We only have a few man-weeks of experience outside the Van Allen belts. The Apollo crews who experienced it definitely reported unusual things, like bursts of light when their eyes were closed. Without adequate radiation shielding, Mars could be a slow painful death sentence.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 02, @09:03PM
Wonder who will reach their target first!
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=20/11/29/2311256 [soylentnews.org]