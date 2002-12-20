Microsoft has expanded the analytics provided with its Office 365 suite of productivity applications into a "full-fledged workplace surveillance tool" according to privacy advocates.

The tool, called Productivity Score, allows employers to know the number of days a person was active on Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype and Teams over the previous four weeks and on what type of device.

The software gives managers access to 73 pieces of granular data about employee behaviors, all of which is associated with employees by name. Microsoft denies the software is workplace surveillance, but privacy advocates say it most certainly is.

The documentation for Productivity Score shows the extent of workplace surveillance the software allows. "Person metrics" include data such as the number of hours a person spent in meetings and on email outside of working hours and the number of emails sent. The system also monitors "low-quality meeting hours" which is defined as, the "Number of meeting hours in which an attendee multitasked, attended a conflicting meeting, or attended a meeting that exhibits Redundancy (organizational)."

Employees are assigned an "influence" score "that indicates how well connected a person is within the company. A higher score means that the person is better connected and has greater potential to drive change." The product documentation states. The software also has a "Diverse tie score" indicating how varied and broad a person's connections are and a "Strong tie score" recording how many "strong and tight engagements a person has had."

J.S. Nelson is an associate professor of law at Villanova University who studies workplace surveillance. She told Forbes the software is "horrendous." "Why are they monitoring people this way and what is that telling people about the relationship they should have with their employers in the workplace? What message are you sending?" she asked.