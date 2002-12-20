Microsoft Revamps 'Invasive' M365 Feature After Privacy Backlash:
Microsoft has announced what it calls a more privacy-friendly version of its Productivity Score enterprise feature, following backlash from security experts who condemned it as "full-fledged workplace surveillance tool."
The Productivity Score feature, which was launched as part of the Microsoft 365 productivity suite on Oct. 29, aimed to provide enterprises with data about how employees were utilizing technology. The idea behind the feature is to provide employees with a "score" based on metrics collected from their usage of Microsoft 365 products. For instance, an employee who uses Microsoft Teams, Outlook or Skype more might have a higher score.
However, following privacy concerns about the feature, the tech giant announced on Tuesday several changes to Productivity Score. "At Microsoft, we believe that data-driven insights are crucial to empowering people and organizations to achieve more," Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, said in a blog post Tuesday. "We also believe that privacy is a human right, and we're deeply committed to the privacy of every person who uses our products."
[...] "Employers are increasingly exploiting metadata logged by software and devices for performance analytics and algorithmic control," said Christl in a tweet last week. "[Microsoft] is providing the tools for it. Practices we know from software development (and factories and call centers) are expanded to all white-collar work."
In response to these concerns, Microsoft has made two overarching changes to Productivity Score. First, the feature will remove user names – and their associated actions – from the product, meaning that organizations will no longer be able to track individual activities over a 28-day period.
[...] A second change will modify the user interface to make it clearer that Productivity Score is a measure of organizational adoption of technolog and not individuals.
WSWS and Forbes agreeing? Microsoft managed to pull this trick.
WSWS - Microsoft's new "Productivity Score" helps employers spy on workers
Microsoft has expanded the analytics provided with its Office 365 suite of productivity applications into a "full-fledged workplace surveillance tool" according to privacy advocates.
The tool, called Productivity Score, allows employers to know the number of days a person was active on Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype and Teams over the previous four weeks and on what type of device.
The software gives managers access to 73 pieces of granular data about employee behaviors, all of which is associated with employees by name. Microsoft denies the software is workplace surveillance, but privacy advocates say it most certainly is.
The documentation for Productivity Score shows the extent of workplace surveillance the software allows. "Person metrics" include data such as the number of hours a person spent in meetings and on email outside of working hours and the number of emails sent. The system also monitors "low-quality meeting hours" which is defined as, the "Number of meeting hours in which an attendee multitasked, attended a conflicting meeting, or attended a meeting that exhibits Redundancy (organizational)."
Employees are assigned an "influence" score "that indicates how well connected a person is within the company. A higher score means that the person is better connected and has greater potential to drive change." The product documentation states. The software also has a "Diverse tie score" indicating how varied and broad a person's connections are and a "Strong tie score" recording how many "strong and tight engagements a person has had."
J.S. Nelson is an associate professor of law at Villanova University who studies workplace surveillance. She told Forbes the software is "horrendous." "Why are they monitoring people this way and what is that telling people about the relationship they should have with their employers in the workplace? What message are you sending?" she asked.
Forbes - 'Dangerous' And Hidden Microsoft Feature Could Destroy Your Career And Your Business
A few days ago, Forbes broke the news that Microsoft unveiled a new feature of its 365 services software that allows employers to secretly monitor and "score" their staff on productivity.
While that sounds reasonable enough, there are technical challenges apart from the behavioral issues just mention—both in relation to the concept and in relation to how it works. These include:
- Intractability and unknown "Score" validity. Scoring is both an art and a science. Yet, Microsoft isn't known within the world of ratings and scoring...
- Scores would require industry and niche-tailoring to be meaningful. Furthermore, there's a Grand Canyon of difference between assessing productivity in a large, mature business and a smaller, high growth business...
- To make the Productivity Score tractable and meaningful, Microsoft must also dictate the criterion. The way out of the above challenges is for Microsoft to implement a one-size-fits-all template for scoring...
- The Score doesn't translate into money easily. Let's face it: right now, businesses are concerned about money—making money, saving money and not losing money. How does a score of say, 62% on collaboration, translate into profits? Sales? Customers retained or gained?
- Scores can be gamed. There seems to be nothing preventing staff from learning what activities lead to better or worse scores. They can easily lean in to the ones that that boost their perceived performance...
- AI will ultimately mess things up. Companies sell customers on AI because it's cheaper for them to use—not because it works better or is better.
To be clear, the Microsoft 365 feature is optional and is "opt-in". So you're safe, as long as you or your employer don't plunge into it without thinking. Nonetheless, it would seem that until Microsoft's clients have a better handle on addressing the above problems in their own best-interest, opting-out is a smarter way to go.