Booting A PC From Vinyl For A Warmer, Richer OS

Thursday December 03, @05:29AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

If you've scrolled through the list of boot options offered on any PC's BIOS, it reads like a history of storage technology. Up top we have the options to boot from disk, often a solid-state drive, then USB disk, optical drive, removable media, and down the bottom there's usually an option to boot from the network. Practically no BIOS, however, has an option to boot a PC from a vinyl record — at least until now.

[...] [It] may not be the first time we've seen software on vinyl, but it's still a pretty cool hack. Want to try it yourself but lack a record-cutting lathe? Maybe laser-cutting your boot disc will work.

Source: https://hackaday.com/2020/11/23/booting-a-pc-from-vinyl-for-a-warmer-richer-os/

