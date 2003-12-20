from the power-control-authority dept.
Australian Federal police and organised crime investigators will be able to take over the online accounts of international paedophile rings, terrorists and drug-traffickers operating on the "dark web", under new laws to be introduced in Federal Parliament.
The Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission will also be able to hack into people's computer networks and modify or delete harmful content such as child exploitation material.
As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the new powers were needed to "shine a light into the darkest recesses of the online world and hold those hiding there to account".
"Without enhancing the AFP and ACIC's powers, we leave them with outdated ways of attacking an area of criminality that is only increasing in prevalence," Mr Dutton said.
The new laws, which will be introduced to Federal Parliament on Thursday, will create three new powers for the AFP and the ACIC to break into the networks of serious criminals.
Under a new "account takeover power", the two agencies will be able to take control of a person's online account for the purposes of gathering evidence about criminal activity.
The AFP and ACIC will also be able to apply for "network activity warrants" to collect intelligence on the most serious and harmful criminal networks operating online, including on the dark web, building a picture of how criminal networks are operating online.
There will also be "data disruption warrants" giving the two agencies the power to modify data belonging to individuals suspected of criminal activity to stop them from distributing harmful material.
The Canberra Times reports that the minister recently established an Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, bringing together the AFP and other agencies to target online child abuse.
In the past 12 months, the centre has intercepted and examined more than 250,000 child abuse material files.
Its victim identification team has received 44 referrals, comprising more than 4000 images and 2200 videos.
Since July 2018, there have been 302 arrests made with more than 2300 charges laid and 229 children removed from harm, both in Australia and overseas.
The centre identified a 163 per cent increase in child abuse material downloaded on the dark web between April to June compared to the same period last year.
Note, the reports say "paedophile rings, terrorists and drug-traffickers" not "suspected paedophile rings, terrorists and drug-traffickers", but I am sure there is a difference.... isn't there?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday December 03, @03:25PM (1 child)
No, it's for setting up political opponents and other undesirables
Oh well, if they can hack, then its' ok for us too.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday December 03, @03:51PM
What do you think we've been doing?
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11