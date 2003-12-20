from the don't-push-your-luck-or-pull-my-leg dept.
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/feb/28/why-do-video-game-players-invert-the-controls
Imagine you are playing a video game where you're looking out over an explorable world. You have a controller in your hand and you want your character to look or move upwards: in what direction do you push the joystick?
If the answer is "up", you're in the majority – most players push up on a stick, or slide a mouse upwards, to instigate upward motion in a game. Most, but not all. A significant minority of players start every new game they play by going into the options and selecting "Invert Y axis", which means when they push up on the stick, their onscreen avatar looks or moves downwards. To both sets of players, their own choice is logical and natural, and discussions about the subject can get quite fraught – as I found when I tweeted about it a few weeks ago. But why the perceptual difference? Is there anything definite that neuroscientists or psychologists can tell us about this schism?
[...] "From a cognitive perspective, players who don't invert are 'acting as' the avatar, with movement/steering originating from between the avatar's eyes, controlling the camera," says Dr Jennifer Corbett, a lecturer in psychology at Brunel University London's Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience. "Players who invert are 'acting on' the avatar, with the controls either behind or on top of the head controlling the avatar."
[...] Corbett suggests we could also look at other areas of our technology use for comparisons. "There could be a relationship with other screen interaction biases, like whether or not people invert when scrolling through the pages of a document on a laptop – do they perceive they are moving the page or the viewing window? There could also be a link to more global environmental or contextual predispositions, such as those that influence whether people perceive the now-famous dress as blue and black or white and gold, largely depending on what colour they perceive the illuminating light (eg, outside daylight versus inside a shop) to be."
One thing is clear: players who were introduced to inverted controls by 1980s flight sims, by 1990s Star Wars X-Wing games or by Nintendo shooters are likely to stick with inverted controls through their lives – players who weren't, don't tend to start. Both groups are adamant that theirs is the correct perspective and cannot countenance the alternative. However, as with all the most important things in life, what at first appears binary, is actually more complicated. Some players only invert Y with joypads and not with mouse controls, some also invert Z, a small number start in one group then later swap over, some constantly switch between control methods at will depending on the game. Inversion is a spectrum.
So, fellow Soylentils, which way is it? Push to go up, or pull?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Friday December 04, @02:06AM
Back in the VRML days, I actually wrote some VRML software because 3d is fun!
It also involves a lot of vector math, and navigating through a 3-d world. I think the people who invert their controls are indeed thinking like pilots. You pull back on the yoke or stick of an aircraft to go up (but if you pull back too far, you stall).
What was interesting about most of the VRML browsers I saw was that the controls were bound to a fixed frame of reference. If you pitched up and "yawed", you'd find yourself spinning about a tight little axis on the "ceiling".
This seemed wrong to me, so when I programmed the controls for my VRML browser I made it "relative to your own frame of reference", as if you were flying a space fighter. You always yawed about your *own* yaw-axis, not an arbitrary Z-axis defined by the world (same for pitch and roll too). I may have even called it "fly" mode vs. "room" mode. The math was just marginally more complicated. The algorithm was something like:
1. Apply matrix-A which transforms from world to player coordinates. 2. Apply control input. 3. The inverse of that matrix is the new matrix A.
At least I think that's what it was--it's been a long time; but this feature got praise from one of a hand-full of users. Turns out, performance was more important than standardization in 3-d, and proprietary game engines ran roughshod over VRML and its successor, X3d. Does anybody still use them? I haven't searched on this topic in years...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @02:18AM
If, as TFA suggests, the difference is the reference frame chosen by the player, I wonder what players do with VR goggles on. If the world is a true VR simulator, then it seems to me that you are 1st person, with no choice(?)
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday December 04, @02:20AM (1 child)
Flight sim with stick obviously invert Y axis. Why that's even called inverting the Y axis I don't even get - it's the natural direction if you're flying stick.
Other input methods typically don't need to be monkeyed with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @02:33AM
But, it's not though, the only reason why people think that is because of mechanical limitations of early aircraft. Had they developed the gear for mechanical assist to move the flaps first, they may well have standardized on pushing to go up as that's what it looks like when you're looking down at the controls.