US airlines will no longer be required to transport emotional support animals after passengers insisted on bringing on board their horses, pigs, peacocks and turkeys for psychological reasons.

Wednesday's rule change by the US Department of Transportation now says only dogs qualify as service animals.

The agency said unusual animals on flights had "eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals".

Airlines say the old policy had been abused and was dangerous.

The new rule defines service dogs as "individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability", and says other animals should be treated by airlines as pets that can be placed in the cargo hold for a fee.