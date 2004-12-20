from the invalid-assumptions dept.
Does Tor provide more benefit or harm? New paper says it depends:
Researchers on Monday unveiled new estimates that attempt to measure the potential harms and benefits of Tor. They found that, worldwide, almost 7 percent of Tor users connect to hidden services, which the researchers contend are disproportionately more likely to offer illicit services or content compared with normal Internet sites. Connections to hidden services were significantly higher in countries rated as more politically "free" relative to those that are "partially free" or "not free."
Specifically, the fraction of Tor users globally accessing hidden sites is 6.7, a relatively small proportion. Those users, however, aren't evenly distributed geographically. In countries with regimes rated "not free" by this scoring from an organization called Freedom House, access to hidden services was just 4.8 percent. In "free" countries, the proportion jumped to 7.8 percent.
[...] The researchers—from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia; Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York; and Cyber Espion in Portsmouth, United Kingdom—acknowledged that the estimates aren't perfect, In part, that's because the estimates are based on the unprovable assumption that the overwhelming majority of Dark Web sites provide illicit content or services.
The paper, however, argues that the findings can be useful for policymakers who are trying to gauge the benefits of Tor relative to the harms it creates. The researchers view the results through the lenses of the 2015 paper titled The Dark Web Dilemma: Tor, Anonymity and Online Policing and On Liberty, the essay published by English philosopher John Stuart Mill in 1859.
The Tor Project points out in an email, presumably to ArsTrchnica, that the findings are flawed because they assume every .onion address is used for illicit purposes. Many sites offer a .onion address as an alternative way of reaching their content, including SoylentNews.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday December 04, @05:11PM (1 child)
So, dwellers of supposedly free countries need to hide, while not free are free to do whatever they want.
Interesting indeed and predicted by so many...
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @05:37PM
More like people in less-free countries need to hide activity from their government that those in freer countries feel at ease accessing without Tor - eg. information on sexuality or sexual health, religion, human rights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @05:13PM
I don't care how much harm it does, only how secure it is.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Friday December 04, @05:15PM
It depends on if you consider freedom and privacy good in and of themselves rather than just as a means to push your agenda when it's convenient. The headline assumes that the means (Tor) are only as valuable as the ends it is used to create. So we know where Ars stands on the value of freedom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @05:41PM
"The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all." - H. L. Mencken
Always found that quote to be appropriate.