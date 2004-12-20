Most self-driving car companies move to test vehicles put putting them into taxi service, to learn what it's like to carry passengers, but they always start by having a human safety driver on board who, ideally, never touches the wheel, though at first they need to intervene from time to time.

As progress is made, an important milestone is to have the confidence (and legal permission) to operate for actual passengers without the safety driver. On Dec 2, AutoX, a Chinese robocar developer, announced that their vehicles are now providing taxi rides in Shenzen to a group of staff and VIP guests.

Google DriveVideo - AutoX Puts Fully Driverless RoboTaxis on the Roads in China.mp4

The start of such operations presumes that the existing tests have shown an excellent safety record, good enough that the company is willing to take the necessary risk and liability of no-driver operation. Previously, Waymo was the only pioneer to do this, having begun in 2018. Since then it has expanded operations and temporarily is making all rides passenger-only due to Covid-19. AutoX is deploying its entire fleet of 25 cars passenger-only, and did not disclose what set of roads the vehicles operate on. (Waymo operates in the fairly easy region around Chandler, Arizona.)

[...] While AutoX indicated the vehicles do not have remote monitors or operators, the vehicles will come to a stop if they come to a confusing situation, and a remote operator can then give high level guidance on how to proceed.