from the Year-of-Linux-on-the-desktop dept.
Blogger Daniel Lange takes a look at the Linux Foundation's 2020 annual report, and concludes that it was produced with Adobe, which is not available on Linux. Further sleuthing by a commentator reveals that the original was created on Microsoft Word. Stock images used for illustration mostly show Apple MacBooks. This is what you get for a $148 million annual budget.
No dog food today - the Linux Foundation annual report.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday December 04, @11:33PM
Maybe they wanted to be sure that everyone they sent the report to could actually open in.
I've worked for more than one shop that was mostly UNIX or Linux except for the systems in the accounting and PR departments which had to use Windwos,
Had the same setup at home until I retired. A Windwos box for work related stuff and a couple games, and Linux box for everything else.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday December 04, @11:33PM
Linux will never vanquish Microsoft.
When the corruption touches high places, the dream is over.
It always been like that.
Everytime, everywhere.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @11:41PM
I don't think Jim Zemlin Executive Director of the Linux Foundation has ever used Linux as a desktop. He exlusively use iOS and MacOS.
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/about/board-members/ [linuxfoundation.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 04, @11:54PM
NT