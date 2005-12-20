Stories
Onion-Location: How to Easily Alert Users of Your Website to Your .onion Service

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 05, @10:55AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the no-tears dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Onion-Location
https://community.torproject.org/onion-services/advanced/onion-location/

Onion-Location is an easy way to advertise an onion site to the users. You can either configure a web server to show an Onion-Location Header or add an HTML meta attribute in the website.

For the header to be valid the following conditions need to be fulfilled:

  • The Onion-Location value must be a valid URL with http: or https: protocol and a .onion hostname.
  • The webpage defining the Onion-Location header must be served over HTTPS.
  • The webpage defining the Onion-Location header must not be an onion site.

In this page, the commands to manage the web server are based Debian-like operating systems and may differ from other systems. Check your web server and operating system documentation.

[...] The identical behaviour of Onion-Location includes the option of defining it as a HTML http-equiv attribute. This may be used by websites that prefer (or need) to define an Onion-Location by modifying the served HTML content instead of adding a new HTTP header. The Onion-Location header would be equivalent to a .onion" /> added in the HTML head element of the webpage. Replace with the onion service that you want to redirect.
More information

Read the Onion-Location spec.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @11:34AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @11:34AM (#1084327)

    Do they have an onion location too?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @11:49AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 05, @11:49AM (#1084330)

      Have you ever left a bag of onions in a corner somewhere in the kitchen for over a year?

(1)