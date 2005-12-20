from the no-tears dept.
Onion-Location
Onion-Location is an easy way to advertise an onion site to the users. You can either configure a web server to show an Onion-Location Header or add an HTML meta attribute in the website.
For the header to be valid the following conditions need to be fulfilled:
- The Onion-Location value must be a valid URL with http: or https: protocol and a .onion hostname.
- The webpage defining the Onion-Location header must be served over HTTPS.
- The webpage defining the Onion-Location header must not be an onion site.
In this page, the commands to manage the web server are based Debian-like operating systems and may differ from other systems. Check your web server and operating system documentation.
[...] The identical behaviour of Onion-Location includes the option of defining it as a HTML http-equiv attribute. This may be used by websites that prefer (or need) to define an Onion-Location by modifying the served HTML content instead of adding a new HTTP header. The Onion-Location header would be equivalent to a .onion" /> added in the HTML head element of the webpage. Replace with the onion service that you want to redirect.
More information
Read the Onion-Location spec.
