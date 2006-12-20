The ascender of China's Chang'e-5 probe successfully rendezvoused and docked with the orbiter-returner combination in lunar orbit at 5:42 a.m. BJT on Sunday, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced.

This is the first time Chinese spacecraft have carried out a rendezvous and docking in a lunar orbit.

The samples collected on the moon weighing roughly 2 kilograms have been transferred from the ascender to the returner, said the CNSA.