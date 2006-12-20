Google illegally spied on workers before firing them, US labor board alleges:
Google violated US labor laws by spying on workers who were organizing employee protests, then firing two of them, according to a complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) today.
The complaint names two employees, Laurence Berland and Kathryn Spiers, both of whom were fired by the company in late 2019 in connection with employee activism. Berland was organizing against Google's decision to work with IRI Consultants, a firm widely known for its anti-union efforts, when he was let go for reviewing other employees' calendars. Now, the NLRB has found Google's policy against employees looking at certain coworkers' calendars is unlawful.
Several other employees were fired in the wake of the protests, but the NLRB found that only the terminations of Berland and Spiers violated labor laws.
"Google's hiring of IRI is an unambiguous declaration that management will no longer tolerate worker organizing," Berland said in a statement. "Management and their union busting cronies wanted to send that message, and the NLRB is now sending their own message: worker organizing is protected by law."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @03:07AM
But I thought Google was FOR the workers and AGAINST oppressive capitalism. Do you mean the corporation has just been running PROPAGANDA 24/7 against us??
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mykl on Monday December 07, @03:13AM
that the only companies that take part in anti-union / anti-organizing activities are those that already have unhappy employees and a churn problem. The simple fact that Google was speaking to IRI at all should be a red flag to investors - you're about to see an exodus of talent because the culture is turning to shit.
It's one thing for EvilCorptm to crush the union efforts of peons working in minimum wage jobs (shitty behavior, but probably effective at making the exec more bonus), but another entirely when most of the workforce are highly paid and mobile professionals.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @03:24AM
WO2020060606
Here is the patent for Microsoft
1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
Look at the patent number, literally, "world order 2020 666." This from the
same guy who is publicly saying he wants to put microchip tracking on every
human on earth to prove you have been vaccinated, to allow you to buy or
sell.. Bill Gates needs to Beg God for forgiveness. Science with out Gods
standards is propelling humanity towards a calamity of biblical proportions.
Even if Bill repents, Elon Musk has made and is rolling out a 5g satellite
grid around the whole earth and brain chips. This is not a joke, this is
some fucked up shit..
- Revelation 13:16:
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to
receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.
- Revelation 14:9:
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man
worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or
in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God,
which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he
shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy
angels, and in the presence of the Lamb.
#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#
MAKE AMERICA LOBOTOMIZED AGAIN
-------------------------------
The Untold Story of JFK's Sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and Her Disastrous Lobotomy
https://people.com/politics/untold-story-of-rosemary-kennedy-and-her-disastrous-lobotomy/ [people.com]
The Forgotten Story Of Rosemary Kennedy, Who Was Lobotomized So That JFK Could Succeed
https://allthatsinteresting.com/rosemary-kennedy-lobotomy [allthatsinteresting.com]
The Truth About Rosemary Kennedy's Lobotomy
A never-before-seen photo surfaces of the forgotten Kennedy, who, after a disastrous
lobotomy, was rarely heard from again
https://people.com/books/rosemary-kennedy-the-truth-about-her-lobotomy/ [people.com]
When Rosemary was 23 years of age, doctors told her father that a form of psychosurgery
known as a lobotomy would help calm her mood swings and stop her occasional violent
outbursts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Kennedy#Lobotomy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 07, @03:28AM
Good, NLRB is sticking up for worker's rights. Evil Corp can't spy on people, or fire them for attempting to organize. That's the way it should be.
But Google employees have a couple things to learn, too. Employees can't tell the company how to do business. If Google is going to work on Project Maven, or any other government contract, employees have zero right to do or say anything about it. If Google works on Project Maven, and employees don't like it, their only legal recourse is to resign. It's perfectly alright to informally discuss the fact that you, the employee, doesn't lie Maven, or whatever project. The moment you take any action to halt the company's progress, or impair the company's ability to make a profit, you can be fired, plain and simple.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @03:28AM
There's no such thing as 'illegal' when it comes to employer shenanigans and disposing of employees.