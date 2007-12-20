from the setting-a-date dept.
Timnit claims that she was fired while Google claims that she made certain demands and that, if they were not met, she would resign at a later date. Google accepted that resignation and made the date effective immediately.
Timnit Gebru's actual paper may explain why Google ejected her:
A paper co-authored by former Google AI ethicist Timnit Gebru raised some potentially thorny questions for Google about whether AI language models may be too big, and whether tech companies are doing enough to reduce potential risks, according to MIT Technology Review. The paper also questioned the environmental costs and inherent biases in large language models.
[...] Gebru and her team submitted their paper, titled "On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?" for a research conference. She said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that following an internal review, she was asked to retract the paper or remove Google employees' names from it. She says she asked Google for conditions for taking her name off the paper, and if they couldn't meet the conditions they could "work on a last date." Gebru says she then received an email from Google informing her they were "accepting her resignation effective immediately."
The head of Google AI, Jeff Dean, wrote in an email to employees that the paper "didn't meet our bar for publication." He wrote that one of Gebru's conditions for continuing to work at Google was for the company to tell her who had reviewed the paper and their specific feedback, which it declined to do. "Timnit wrote that if we didn't meet these demands, she would leave Google and work on an end date. We accept and respect her decision to resign from Google," Dean wrote.
[...] Gebru told Wired in an interview published Thursday that she felt she was being censored. "You're not going to have papers that make the company happy all the time and don't point out problems," she said. "That's antithetical to what it means to be that kind of researcher."
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @07:30AM (2 children)
Don't hire woke activists in the first place. They cause damage once they are inside the organization and more severe damage on the way out as they kick and scream. The virtue signalling Googlers have to stand with her or risk being cancelled by their peers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @07:54AM (1 child)
Same with letting AC's into your news aggregation site. Trolling for no good reason. Perhaps a Nazi sympathizer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @08:03AM
Yes, we should see to your removal immediately. Post your dox so we can Google it.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 07, @07:31AM (1 child)
Who would have thought a person who studies ethics might actually apply some?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss "The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @07:39AM
You would have to be a real cynic to think a professional troublemaker would cause trouble.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday December 07, @07:50AM
In the whole article, I can't find a trace of information about what the paper actually says, apart from the title, which is rather generic and doesn't tell you much. Yeah, it says that too big language models can be dangerous, but dangerous in what way?
Given that the whole premise of the article is that the paper tells more about why she was fired, I would have expected to learn what in the paper actually is telling that.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Troll) by aristarchus on Monday December 07, @07:52AM (2 children)
Must we start with the mendacious Google version of the event? Google made the demand, she asked for justification, they refused, and summarily fired her. Google is the party in the wrong here. If you don't believe me (and why would you not believe aristarchus?) read the many fine articles on the incident. And the huge outcry by everyone in the field.
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @07:59AM (1 child)
Fine articles written by fine journalists, I presume. Journalists who have nothing at all to lose.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday December 07, @08:12AM
Professionals? Not like proud boys-with-balls-out like Damore! [usatoday.com] We only ask for the truth, nothing more! Not Google search results!
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?