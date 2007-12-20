from the downtown-district dept.
Scientists Say They've Identified The Best Place For Life to Have Existed on Mars:
The surface of Mars, by every measurement we've taken, is currently an inhospitable wasteland. Only dust devils roam its arid surface; the only water is permanent ice. Yet evidence that water once flowed and pooled on the planet's surface keeps mounting.
[...] New research has found an answer: geothermal heat could have risen from deep inside the planet - in which case, the best place for life to thrive would have been deep underground.
"Even if greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and water vapor are pumped into the early Martian atmosphere in computer simulations, climate models still struggle to support a long-term warm and wet Mars," said planetary scientist Lujendra Ojha of Rutgers University-New Brunswick.
"I and my co-authors propose that the faint young Sun paradox may be reconciled, at least partly, if Mars had high geothermal heat in its past."
The faint young Sun paradox is the contradiction between the presence of liquid water in the early Solar System, and the faintness of the Sun. According to our understanding of stellar evolution, in the billion or so years after its formation 4.6 billion years ago, the Sun's heat and light would only have been about 70 percent of its current output.
Even today, Mars is a chilly place. It's 1.5 times Earth's distance from the Sun, and it only receives about 43 percent of the solar flux Earth does. Its average temperature is therefore much lower than Earth's - -63 degrees Celsius (-81 degrees Fahrenheit). Of course, that's just the average; the temperature does rise above the melting point of water, to about 30 degrees Celsius (although, because the atmospheric pressure on Mars is currently so low, ice sublimates rather than melting).
[...] Only at great depths, kept liquid by geothermal heating, could water have been stable long-term, the researcher said. If there was life at the surface, it could have followed the water inwards.
"At such depths, life could have been sustained by hydrothermal (heating) activity and rock-water reactions," Ojha said. "So, the subsurface may represent the longest-lived habitable environment on Mars."
Journal Reference:
Lujendra Ojha, Jacob Buffo, Suniti Karunatillake, et al. Groundwater production from geothermal heating on early Mars and implication for early martian habitability [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abb1669)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 07, @08:54PM
Martian fossils disagree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @09:21PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, @09:27PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 07, @09:31PM
Are there any deep underground lakes that persist today? If so, there could be life forms on Mars right now.
Too bad about InSight [wikipedia.org].
