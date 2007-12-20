Stories
Feds Logged Website Visitors in 2019, Citing Patriot Act Authority

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 08, @12:50AM
from the liberty-or-death dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/12/fbi-used-patriot-act-to-gather-website-visitor-logs-in-2019-report-finds/

The federal government gathered up visitor logs for some websites in 2019, the Office of Director of National Intelligence disclosed in letters made public this week. And the feds cited authority derived from a provision of the Patriot Act to do it.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed these actions in a November 6 letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), part of an exchange (PDF) first obtained and published by the New York Times.

Original Submission


